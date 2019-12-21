United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,266 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

United American Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

