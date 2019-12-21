UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $376,411.00 and $1,085.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

