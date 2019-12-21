Unibright (UBT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.13 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Unibright has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. Unibright has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $77,848.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01186007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

