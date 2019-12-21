UNI COIN (UNI) Price Hits $2.52

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $151.06 million and approximately $8,134.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00034913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded up 208.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

