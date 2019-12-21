UBS Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.17 ($50.20).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €31.50 ($36.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €33.94 ($39.47) and a 52 week high of €54.30 ($63.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.94 and its 200 day moving average is €37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.