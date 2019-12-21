UBS Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOW. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

SOW stock opened at €30.98 ($36.02) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. Software has a 52-week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52-week high of €35.22 ($40.95).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

