Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $2,470,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $3,724,700.00.

Twilio stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Twilio by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 82.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

