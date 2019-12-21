Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 8,044,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,744,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

