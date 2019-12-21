Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $76.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 62,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. Tucows has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $637.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tucows by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tucows by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tucows by 156.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tucows by 840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

