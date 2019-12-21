TrustNote Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $13,118.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustNote has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

