TrueChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.93 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. TrueChain has a market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.06806170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

