TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.25. 206,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,681. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

