Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 77,500 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 77,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$422,716.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$501,259.36.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,832.64.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 18,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,097.07.

On Monday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, with a total value of C$18,502.00.

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,147. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.27 million and a PE ratio of 26.28.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$171.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.