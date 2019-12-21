TMX Group (TSE:X) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about TMX Group (TSE:X) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TMX Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted TMX Group’s analysis:

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$112.91. 725,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,649. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$68.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 5.9299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.