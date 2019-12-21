Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.11

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.11. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 981 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

