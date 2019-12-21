Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003498 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $12,956.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01186007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

