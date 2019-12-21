Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $70,093.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004170 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

