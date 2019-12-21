The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. The Wendy’s reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $9.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub cut The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,654. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

