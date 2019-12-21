The Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Livecoin, Binance and AirSwap. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, Cobinhood, AirSwap, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

