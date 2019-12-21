The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.39

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.39 and traded as low as $52.10. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 3,510 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37.

About The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

