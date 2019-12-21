Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $396.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,332,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,030. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.58 and its 200-day moving average is $263.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,329,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tesla by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after purchasing an additional 361,429 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

