Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telaria earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TLRA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $390.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.64. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

