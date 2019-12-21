Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRNX stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Taronis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Taronis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

