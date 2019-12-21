Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TRNX stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Taronis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.
To view ValuEngine's full report, visit ValuEngine's official website.
