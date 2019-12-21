Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 39,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,505 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 1,872.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 979,960 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after buying an additional 930,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 896,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

