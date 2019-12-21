Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.