Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00015463 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $67.93 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

