SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,875,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,715 shares.The stock last traded at $17.94 and had previously closed at $17.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,703 shares of company stock worth $1,178,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

