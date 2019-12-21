SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.22.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,782. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $372.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,822,000 after acquiring an additional 380,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

