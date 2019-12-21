Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 3.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, 954,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,086,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

