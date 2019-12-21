Substratum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $679.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Kyber Network and OKEx. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $679.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex, BiteBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

