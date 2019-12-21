Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, Radar Relay and BiteBTC. Substratum has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitbns, Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin, BiteBTC, COSS, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

