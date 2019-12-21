Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.62

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $30.59. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

