STRAKS (STAK) Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and SouthXchange. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $10,262.00 and $18.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01787841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00636546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056668 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014033 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

