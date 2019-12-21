Stifel Nicolaus Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DRH. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 240,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

