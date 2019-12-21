Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sara E. Armbruster Sells 4,514 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 1,677,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 69.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after purchasing an additional 788,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Steelcase by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1,210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 530,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $6,554,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.