Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.13

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.13 and last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 118057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

