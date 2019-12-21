Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after buying an additional 1,046,377 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $92,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

