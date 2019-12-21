Ssab (STO:SSAB-B) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.73

Ssab Ab (STO:SSAB-B)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and traded as high as $31.50. Ssab shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 3,862,880 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 26.09.

Ssab Company Profile (STO:SSAB-B)

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ssab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.