Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $373.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

