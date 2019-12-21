Spectrum One Day Volume Tops $14,399.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,383.00 and approximately $14,399.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00555729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

