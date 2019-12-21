SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.799 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NYSEARCA:SMLV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $101.33.

