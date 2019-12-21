SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.411 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

