SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3988 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $32.69. 25,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

