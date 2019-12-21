SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.51. 1,362,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

