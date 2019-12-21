SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Raises Dividend to $1.57 Per Share

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.
SPY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $320.73. 149,214,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,059,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.97. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $321.97.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile
Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.