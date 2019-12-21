SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Raises Dividend to $1.57 Per Share

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $320.73. 149,214,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,059,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.97. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $321.97.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.