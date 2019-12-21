SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.11

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.1058 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZGBR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $53.87.

