SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.