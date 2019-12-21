SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

