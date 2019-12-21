SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 77,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,239. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19.

