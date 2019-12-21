SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. 249,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,787. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF
