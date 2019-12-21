SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. 249,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,787. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

